Atkore International Group (ATKR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components. Atkore International Group Inc. is based in Harvey, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATKR. TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atkore International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 247,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.91. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.53 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 142.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atkore International Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,387,588.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,252.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 637.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

