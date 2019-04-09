Athabasca Oil (ATH) PT Raised to C$1.60

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.65 to C$1.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.75.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.83 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of $474.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

