Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys Shares of 157,831 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,831 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,715 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $2,987,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $114,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $620,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,003. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,692. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys Shares of 157,831 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/atalanta-sosnoff-capital-llc-buys-shares-of-157831-electronic-arts-inc-ea.html.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.