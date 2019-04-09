Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,353,000 after purchasing an additional 293,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,353,000 after acquiring an additional 293,614 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9,042.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,335,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178,765 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,553,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,212,000 after acquiring an additional 178,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Zoetis by 12.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,277,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,368,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,446. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $998,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 312,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $29,356,972.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,334 shares of company stock worth $38,574,260. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

