Asset Management Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (GE)

Asset Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,350 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 2.0% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of GE stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

