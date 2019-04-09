Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $219.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.56.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $114.71 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $131.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,275.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emory University grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emory University now owns 39,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

