Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,537. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 184.56% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

