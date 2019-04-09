Arrayit Corp (ARYC) Major Shareholder Sells $33,400.00 in Stock

Arrayit Corp (OTCMKTS:ARYC) major shareholder Jason Nielsen sold 835,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARYC opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Arrayit Corp has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states.

