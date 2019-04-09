Aries Wealth Management Invests $383,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Stock

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.54. 118,587 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.
See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.