Aries Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,135. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $29,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,702. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

