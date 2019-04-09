Arcosa Inc (ACA) Holdings Reduced by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,301 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $46,062,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.74 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. Arcosa’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

