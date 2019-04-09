Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald E. Felsinger bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

