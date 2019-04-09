Aptiv PLC (APTV) SVP Sells $1,708,808.31 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

APTV opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 37.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $380,134,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3,023.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,334 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Aptiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,838,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,391,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,043 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $71,602,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

