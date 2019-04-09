Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APOG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

In other news, Director Jerome L. Davis sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $349,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price target on Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/apogee-enterprises-inc-apog-stake-raised-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.