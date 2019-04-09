APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 48,600 Store Capital Corp (STOR)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Store Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Store Capital by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,763 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,372,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,606,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Raymond James set a $34.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

