APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $33,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $127,115,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.84. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $84.34.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

