APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $124.21. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.18. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 1,016.58%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

