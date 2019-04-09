APG Asset Management N.V. Buys New Position in PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 375.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 404,803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $58,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $828.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

