Antimatter Market Cap Tops $0.00 (ANTX)

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Antimatter has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Antimatter has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antimatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00354464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.74 or 0.01511167 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00234798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Antimatter Profile

Antimatter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antimatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antimatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

