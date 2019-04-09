ANRYZE (RYZ) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. ANRYZE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANRYZE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANRYZE has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00353119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.01512796 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00234555 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001070 BTC.

ANRYZE Profile

ANRYZE launched on June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ANRYZE is medium.com/anryze . The official website for ANRYZE is anryze.com

Buying and Selling ANRYZE

ANRYZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANRYZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANRYZE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANRYZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

