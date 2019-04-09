Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,421 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,729,784 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $414,186,000 after buying an additional 274,995 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 68,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 310,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,166. The company has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.00%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

