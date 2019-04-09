Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $91.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on BUD. Societe Generale began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a top pick rating to a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.64 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.17.
Shares of BUD stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser Busch Inbev
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.
