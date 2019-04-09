Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $91.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BUD. Societe Generale began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a top pick rating to a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.64 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

