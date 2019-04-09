AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AngloGold Limited is the largest gold producer at 7 million ounces a year, with reserves of 126 m oz. The company has operations in six countries on three continents, some of which are joint ventures, as well as exploration activities in ten countries. AngloGold can be financially characterized by high cash generation, substantial reinvestment in long-term growth and the payment of significant dividends. The company distinguishes itself from its producer peer group through its active involvement in the development of the gold market, particularly in Asia. “

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -1.05.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,394 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,327,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 131.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,009,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 965.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,739,000. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.