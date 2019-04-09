Anglo American (AAL) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Anglo American to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Oddo Securities lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,998.13 ($26.11).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,215.50 ($28.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,180 ($28.49).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,001 ($26.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,464.73 ($12,367.35). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,116.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

