Andersons Inc (ANDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other Andersons news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $28,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie M. Blanchett sold 1,500 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $238,853. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $2,560,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 77,736 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 70,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,138. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.23. Andersons has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $812.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.36%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

