Analyzing USA Compression Partners (USAC) and Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kinder Morgan and USA Compression Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan 1 3 15 0 2.74 USA Compression Partners 0 2 5 0 2.71

Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus target price of $21.09, indicating a potential upside of 6.03%. USA Compression Partners has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given USA Compression Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USA Compression Partners is more favorable than Kinder Morgan.

Volatility & Risk

Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Compression Partners has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinder Morgan and USA Compression Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan $14.14 billion 3.10 $1.61 billion $0.89 22.35 USA Compression Partners $584.35 million 2.50 -$10.55 million ($0.43) -37.74

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than USA Compression Partners. USA Compression Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinder Morgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. USA Compression Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Kinder Morgan pays out 89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. USA Compression Partners pays out -488.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. USA Compression Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Kinder Morgan and USA Compression Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan 11.38% 5.86% 2.59% USA Compression Partners -0.44% 1.57% 0.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of USA Compression Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Kinder Morgan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats USA Compression Partners on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, ethanol, and chemicals, as well as bulk products, including coke, metals, and ores; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The company owns an interest in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 153 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

