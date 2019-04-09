Analyzing Medtronic (MDT) and Newcardio (NWCI)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Medtronic has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newcardio has a beta of 7.5, suggesting that its stock price is 650% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medtronic and Newcardio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 16.10% 13.85% 7.77% Newcardio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Newcardio does not pay a dividend. Medtronic pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medtronic and Newcardio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $29.95 billion 3.98 $3.10 billion $4.77 18.66 Newcardio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Newcardio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medtronic and Newcardio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 8 14 1 2.70 Newcardio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medtronic presently has a consensus price target of $103.32, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Newcardio.

Summary

Medtronic beats Newcardio on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation product; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, and gynecology products; hardware instruments and mesh fixation device; and gastrointestinal, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spinal surgeons, neurosurgeons, neurologists, pain management specialists, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, urologists, colorectal surgeons, urogynecologists, interventional radiologists, and ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Newcardio

NewCardio, Inc., a cardiac diagnostic and services company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary software platform technology solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as the cardiac safety assessment of drugs under development. The company's technology platform provides real-time and 3-D analysis of the heart's electrical activity as detected at the body surface by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes. Its developing products include QTinno, an automated cardiac safety solution that replaces the manual and/or semi-automated methodologies with algorithms that automatically measure, analyze, and report on the ECGs collected; and CardioBip, a mobile ECG transtelephonic system comprising a mobile ECG recording and transmitting device, and a Web enabled software which receives, processes, and analyzes the data. The company is also developing my3KG, a software application to provide a method to assess cardiac electrical activity in time and space. NewCardio, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

