Analyzing Correvio Pharma (CORV) and ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Correvio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma N/A -121.45% -69.72% Correvio Pharma -57.82% -342.96% -56.72%

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Correvio Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$11.62 million ($2.55) -1.24 Correvio Pharma $28.67 million 4.13 -$16.58 million ($0.89) -3.39

ESSA Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Correvio Pharma. Correvio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESSA Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ESSA Pharma has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Correvio Pharma has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of ESSA Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Correvio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ESSA Pharma and Correvio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Correvio Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Correvio Pharma has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 170.42%. Given Correvio Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Correvio Pharma is more favorable than ESSA Pharma.

Summary

ESSA Pharma beats Correvio Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

