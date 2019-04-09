Analysts Set UGI Corp (UGI) PT at $58.00

Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of UGI by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. UGI has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). UGI had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

