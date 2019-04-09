Analysts Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) PT at $48.63

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,894,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,782,000 after purchasing an additional 777,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,150,000 after purchasing an additional 882,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $146,724,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,472,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,353,000 after purchasing an additional 309,961 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,996.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,061,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 26,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,605. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

