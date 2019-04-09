Analysts Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) PT at $12.00

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCO. ValuEngine upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 279,613 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,737,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 167,241 shares during the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCO opened at $5.49 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

