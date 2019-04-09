Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. KeyCorp set a $23.00 price target on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

RLJ stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

