Analysts Expect DISH Network Corp (DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to post sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the highest is $3.25 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $12.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). DISH Network had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays cut DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco purchased 20,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,468,529 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,493.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,750. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia National Bank grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 68.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2,203.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $206,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 779,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.59. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $39.66.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.