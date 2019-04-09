Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce sales of $16.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.44 million and the lowest is $13.90 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $8.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $67.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $69.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.40 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

TBPH stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,772. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $223,205.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,011.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,422,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

