Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (POOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Pool reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Pool had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

POOL traded down $7.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.38. 598,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $135.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

In other news, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 23,068 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $3,653,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,641,720.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 26,340 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.19, for a total transaction of $4,219,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,461 shares of company stock worth $23,689,565. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares during the period. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

