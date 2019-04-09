Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Endurance International Group worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Endurance International Group by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 646,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 220,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, insider David C. Bryson sold 4,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $35,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 7,851 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $59,275.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,840 shares of company stock worth $177,594 over the last ninety days. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-increases-holdings-in-endurance-international-group-holdings-inc-eigi.html.

Endurance International Group Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.