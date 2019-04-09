Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,779 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 263.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 24,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $1,990,057.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,584,079 shares in the company, valued at $208,509,334.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $3,961,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,611.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,951 shares of company stock worth $26,625,825. 20.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

OLLI opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $393.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

