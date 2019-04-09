AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 338.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 61.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $415.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. Research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $1,055,468,355.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

