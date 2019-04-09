American Tower Corp (AMT) Holdings Trimmed by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $65,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in American Tower by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Edward Jones lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $6,316,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,459.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $8,448,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,433 shares in the company, valued at $27,296,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,753 shares of company stock valued at $21,218,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $196.76. 23,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,271. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $133.53 and a 52-week high of $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 42.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/american-tower-corp-amt-holdings-trimmed-by-factory-mutual-insurance-co.html.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.