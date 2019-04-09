American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.97 Million Stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,505,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 722,222 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,724 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 22,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

BVN stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $256.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

