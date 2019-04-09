American Century Companies Inc. Buys 364,559 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 227.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 364,559 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of CVS opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $10,732,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

