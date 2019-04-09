American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Holdings Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.24% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,634,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,201,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,553,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,146,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,222,000 after purchasing an additional 892,027 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,501,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 22.35% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $215,255.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,812.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,802.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AXL. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

