Amdocs Limited (DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $992.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.46%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $20,647,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,209,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,698 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,903,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,382,000 after purchasing an additional 456,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,716,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,247,000 after buying an additional 697,639 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $70.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

