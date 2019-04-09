Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,922 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,283,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,457,000 after purchasing an additional 210,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,973,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $13,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $388,343.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,291 shares of company stock valued at $29,813,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/amalgamated-bank-grows-stake-in-planet-fitness-inc-plnt.html.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.