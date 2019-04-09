Altria Group Inc (MO) is Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 3.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 631.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/altria-group-inc-mo-is-terra-nova-asset-management-llcs-6th-largest-position.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.