Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) CEO Sells $624,471.96 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $624,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,762. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $20,295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,341 shares of the software’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 337,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,381.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,531 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,733,081 shares of the software’s stock valued at $118,752,000 after purchasing an additional 280,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,733,081 shares of the software’s stock worth $118,752,000 after purchasing an additional 280,056 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

