alstria office REIT (AOX) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.62 ($17.00).

Shares of AOX opened at €14.16 ($16.47) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a one year high of €14.64 ($17.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72.

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 117 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of September 30, 2018).

