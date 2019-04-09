Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.13, for a total value of $5,973,139.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,079,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,112.66, for a total transaction of $99,026.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,485 shares of company stock worth $17,768,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,349.78.

GOOG stock opened at $1,203.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $839.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

