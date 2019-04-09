AllSafe Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.00 (SAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. AllSafe has a market cap of $121,714.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00001204 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (SAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,206,107 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,976 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

