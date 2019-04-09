Allied Minds (ALM) Shares Up 15.3%

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) shares shot up 15.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.85). 491,841 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 170,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.20 ($0.73).
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Minds in a research note on Monday, January 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.51. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56.
Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)
Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.
